University of Central Oklahoma cheerleading squad suspended for alleged hazing incident

The University of Central Oklahoma last week announced it had suspended the school's cheerleading squad operations for the rest of the year over an alleged hazing incident.

In a statement, university President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar said an investigation was launched upon reports of the alleged incident. As a result, a decision was made to prohibit the team from participating in national competitions for two years.

She did not go into detail about the alleged hazing, citing student privacy concerns.

She said team members "responsible for these unacceptable and abhorrent activities" could face university sanctions and be removed from the squad. They will undergo a review process and could be given the chance to try out for next year's team, Neuhold-Ravikumar said.

University officials declined to comment on the matter outside of her statement.

"The UCO cheer team should embody the spirit of our community — encouraging us to give our best effort and to represent our university with pride and dignity," Neuhold-Ravikumar said. "We consider our student organizations an extension of the university community and its values, and we are committed to maintaining those standards."

The university, located 15 miles north of Oklahoma City, has about 15,000 students enrolled. The cheer squad has won 10 national championships in the last 11 years, according to its website.