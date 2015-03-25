University of Minnesota Building Reopens After Bomb Threat Evacuation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota has reopened an East Bank building that was evacuated because of a bomb threat.
The university evacuated the Science Teaching and Student Services Building about 2 p.m. Monday. The building was reopened about an hour and 15 minutes later after public safety and facilities staff completed their search and found nothing questionable.
The university says the closure affected about 1,000 students.