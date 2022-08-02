Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Published

University of Minnesota campus has multiple evacuation notices due to gas leaks

Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara Alumni Center at UMinn evacuated

Associated Press
A number of buildings on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus were evacuated Tuesday because of a gas leak, fire officials said.

A tweet from the university says the Minneapolis Fire Department ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci arena and the Maturi Sports Pavilion.

Fire officials advised people to stay away from the area on the East Bank campus.

The campus of the University of Minnesota had to be evacuated due to a gas leak.

Crews responded to a hazardous materials call from contractors working on sewer tunnels in the area after "gas monitors alarmed, high petroleum smell and a visual of petroleum" in the sewer tunnel, authorities said.

This is the second gas leak to impact the U of M campus in recent weeks. On June 30, there was a fire and gas spill in a nearby sewer line, which blew manhole covers out of the street along University Avenue.