NYC gas explosion levels 3 homes, displaces 2 families after fire spreads from vacant building

At least three New York City buildings have been or will be destroyed after a Friday morning gas explosion caused fire to roar through a Brooklyn street, leaving at least two injured and six people displaced from their homes, officials said.

Authorities received a call around 7:10 a.m. local time after an apparent gas explosion at a building on Bay 35th Street near Benson Avenue in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighborhood, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said. One of the homes collapsed, and two more will be demolished.

At least 106 firefighters and FDNY personnel responded to the two-alarm blaze, the department said.

Investigators determined that the explosion – which was reportedly preceded by reports of a smell of gas – happened in a vacant home. But the blaze then spread to two other homes, which were housing two families, authorities said. Two people suffered minor injuries.

No one has been reported missing so far, but the FDNY has deployed teams of investigators to "sift through the rubble" to ensure nobody is stuck inside, said FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens during a Friday morning press conference.

"At this time, there was nobody reported missing," Hodges said. "All three buildings will need to be taken down due to structural damage."

FDNY Fire Marshals and the New York Police Department (NYPD) are investigating the cause of the blaze.