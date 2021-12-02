Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

UN headquarters on lockdown on report of man outside with gun

NYPD was negotiating with man to put down the weapon

Danielle Wallace
The United Nations' headquarters in New York City went on lockdown Thursday, reportedly due to a man outside waving a gun. 

The New York Police Department was negotiating with the armed individual to get him to surrender and drop his firearm, Fox 5 NY reported. The individual was described as a man in his 60s. The incident started around 10:30 a.m., and social media video showed a man pointing a gun at himself. 

International flags outside the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. 

International flags outside the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.  (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The video posted online also showed NYPD officers in tactical gear and long guns, Fox 5 reported. Employees were sheltering in place at the United Nations complex, which consists of four buildings along the East River in Manhattan. Few additional details were immediately available. 

NYPD has asked people to avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue – saying in a tweet that emergency vehicles could be expected in the surrounding area. The incident was also expected impact traffic along FDR Drive.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 800-273-8255.

For those who don’t want to speak to a counselor, there’s also a national Crisis Text Line available 24/7 by texting "home" to 741741.

