United Airlines pilot caught on video taking ax to parking barrier

A pilot is facing criminal charges after being caught on video chopping an airport parking barrier with an ax.

Kenneth Henderson Jones, a 63-year-old pilot with United Airlines, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after being caught on video earlier this month taking an ax to a parking lot barrier at Denver International Airport, causing an estimated $700 in damages.

Video of the incident obtained by Denver International Airport shows Jones with an ax chopping at the exit barrier of a parking lot before eventually knocking the barrier off of its attached base. Jones is then shown being confronted by multiple airport employees who witnessed the incident, with the employees eventually able to wrestle the ax away from the seemingly irate pilot.

ALASKA AIRLINES PASSENGERS SCREAM AS PLANE MAKES HARD LANDING AMID TROPICAL STORM HILARY: 'SPARKS OUTSIDE'

According to a police report, Jones told officers he was driving to leave the airport and was stuck in a line of six cars behind the gate. Police say they spoke to an airport employee who told them parking issues at the lot were common, with many people entering the lots not having the proper permits. A frustrated Jones told an officer he had an ax in his car and grabbed it in an attempt to "get rid of issues for everyone waiting."

Jones was eventually seen on video being arrested in a nearby field shortly after being confronted by airport employees.

Denver International Airport administrators described their employees' confrontation with Jones as a "physical struggle" with no injuries, according to a report from CBS News, while a United Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Jones was "removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation."

'CRAZY PLANE LADY' VOWS COMEBACK AS SOCIAL MEDIA TORCHES DALLAS WOMAN'S MEA CULPA: 'VERY STRANGE PICTURE'

Jones was rated to fly large jets such as the 767 and 757, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Denver International Airport did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.