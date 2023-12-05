Expand / Collapse search
Severe turbulence on Emirates Airlines flight leaves around 14 injured: 'Felt that was the end'

One passenger on the Emirates flight wrote that he 'Genuinely felt that was the end'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Passengers on an international flight experienced severe turbulence Tuesday, which left around 14 people injured.

The incident happened on Emirates flight EK421 from Perth to Dubai when the plane began shaking violently, according to The West Australian.

Around 14 people were injured when the plane hit severe turbulence as the aircraft approached the Persian Gulf.

In a comment to the outlet, an Emirates spokesperson said the situation was "unfortunate."

FAMILY OF 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL SUES AMERICAN AIRLINES AFTER FLIGHT ATTENDANT ALLEGEDLY PUT CAMERA IN BATHROOM

Emirates plane at terminal

An Emirates A380 waits for passengers to board from the gate at Heathrow Airport in London. (Getty Images/File)

"We can confirm that flight EK421 from Perth to Dubai on 4 December briefly encountered unexpected turbulence mid-flight," the spokesperson said. "While onboard, those injured were assessed and assisted by our crew and medically-trained volunteers, with additional medical support provided via satellite link."

"The flight was met by medical services on landing, and Emirates has also deployed its care team to ensure the injured passengers and crew are provided all possible support," the spokesperson added.

FLIGHT DESCENDS INTO CHAOS WHEN 'POSSESSED' WOMAN BEGINS SCREAMING, JUMPING OVER SEATS: 'THERE'S A REAL DEVIL'

Emirates plane in the air

An Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 aircraft descends on its landing approach to Dubai International Airport in Dubai. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images/File)

One person who was on the flight posted on X that he, "Genuinely felt that was the end as we hit the ceiling to ground twice and smashed the ceiling in."

Emirates plane on the tarmac

Emirates Airlines A-380 plane prepares for takeoff as a United Airlines plane is landing at San Francisco International Airport. (Tayfun CoSkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/File)

The plane landed in Dubai at around 4:45 a.m. local time.

Fox News Digital reached out to Emirates for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.