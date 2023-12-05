Severe turbulence on Emirates Airlines flight leaves around 14 injured: 'Felt that was the end'

Passengers on an international flight experienced severe turbulence Tuesday, which left around 14 people injured.

The incident happened on Emirates flight EK421 from Perth to Dubai when the plane began shaking violently, according to The West Australian.

Around 14 people were injured when the plane hit severe turbulence as the aircraft approached the Persian Gulf.

In a comment to the outlet, an Emirates spokesperson said the situation was "unfortunate."

FAMILY OF 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL SUES AMERICAN AIRLINES AFTER FLIGHT ATTENDANT ALLEGEDLY PUT CAMERA IN BATHROOM

"We can confirm that flight EK421 from Perth to Dubai on 4 December briefly encountered unexpected turbulence mid-flight," the spokesperson said. "While onboard, those injured were assessed and assisted by our crew and medically-trained volunteers, with additional medical support provided via satellite link."

"The flight was met by medical services on landing, and Emirates has also deployed its care team to ensure the injured passengers and crew are provided all possible support," the spokesperson added.

FLIGHT DESCENDS INTO CHAOS WHEN 'POSSESSED' WOMAN BEGINS SCREAMING, JUMPING OVER SEATS: 'THERE'S A REAL DEVIL'

One person who was on the flight posted on X that he, "Genuinely felt that was the end as we hit the ceiling to ground twice and smashed the ceiling in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plane landed in Dubai at around 4:45 a.m. local time.

Fox News Digital reached out to Emirates for comment.