Union Pacific train derails after hitting tractor-trailer on Texas railroad tracks, killing two: video

A Union Pacific train that derailed following a collision in Pecos, Texas, on Wednesday left two people dead and three others injured.

Pecos City Manager Charles Lino said the incident began when a train struck a tractor-trailer stopped on the railroad tracks on Wednesday evening. The collision caused the train to derail, ultimately hitting the Chamber of Commerce building.

The two victims were identified as Union Pacific employees Clay Burt and Phillip Araujo, according to the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers (SMART-TD).

"This devastating accident serves as a somber reminder of the inherent risks railroad workers face daily, and it highlights the critical need for urgent safety improvements across the industry," the union said.

FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILS IN ILLINOIS; OFFICIALS DETERMINE NO IMMEDIATE DANGER TO PUBLIC: REPORT

Three of the cars were carrying potentially hazardous materials, including lithium-ion batteries and airbags, at the time of the accident, but they remained contained, according to Lino. Leaked diesel fuel was also contained.

The three victims who were injured were treated at Reeves Regional Health for minor injuries, according to city officials. It was not revealed if those injured were also Union Pacific employees.

PENNSYLVANIA TRAIN SLAMS INTO MILK TRUCK, VIDEO SHOWS

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a statement that his team is staying updated on the deadly train derailment and looking into how such incidents can be prevented.

"My state team and I are tracking the the(sic) ongoing developments surrounding the train derailment in Pecos, Texas. We are coordinating with the NTSB and local law enforcement to investigate how this deadly incident occurred and how we can prevent accidents like this in the future," Cruz wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SMART-TD said it is assisting the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in its investigation.

"Rail workers do vital work, often at great personal risk. As we mourn this loss, we also renew our commitment to fighting for stronger safety measures that will serve to better protect all those who work on and live near the rails," SMART-TD said.