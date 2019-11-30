Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
Published

South Dakota stabbing attack sends 3 minors to hospital; underage suspect arrested

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
An underage suspect was arrested Friday evening in the alleged stabbings of three minor victims along the Sioux Falls Bike Trail in South Dakota, according to a report.

The victims were all taken to a hospital in unknown condition, The Argus Leader reported.

The suspect hasn't been identified because they're a minor.

Police said they would release more information on Monday, according to The Argus Leader.