Bahamas

Chicago woman vanishes in Bahamas while attending yoga retreat

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen Wednesday, June 19 on Paradise Island just north of Nassau

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A Chicago woman went missing in the Bahamas while attending a yoga retreat, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Authorities said Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on Wednesday, June 19, on Paradise Island, just north of Nassau.

Casey was on a yoga certification retreat when the retreat center noticed she was not in class on Wednesday, according to a Facebook group dedicated to finding her.

"I’m currently in shock & cant believe I’m making this post. Taylor is such a sweet person who cares so deeply about community. Find Taylor Casey," one user wrote in a post on the page.

US ISSUES TRAVEL WARNING FOR BAHAMAS OVER SPIKE IN MURDERS SINCE NEW YEAR: 'KEEP A LOW PROFILE'

Selfie of Taylor Casey

Taylor Casey, 41, of Chicago, was last seen on Wednesday, June 19, while on a yoga retreat in the Bahamas, according to authorities.  (Find Taylor Casey Facebook Page)

The circumstances surrounding Casey's disappearance are unknown and police did not immediately provide a specific timeline of her last known interactions. 

Anyone with information about Casey's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bahamas Criminal Investigation Department. 

JAMAICA SPIKE IN MURDERS TRIGGERS TRAVEL WARNING TO AMERICANS VISITING CARIBBEAN ISLAND NATION

Casey's disappearance comes as the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas issued a warning and travel advisory to Americans at the beginning of the year, citing the 18 murders that have happened on the island nation since Jan. 1. 

"Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets," the warning read. "Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders."

BAHAMAS POLICE HEIGHTEN EFFORTS TO CURB SURGE IN MURDERS FOLLOWING SECURITY ALERT

Photo of missing Chicago woman, Taylor Casey

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Paradise Island, which connects to New Providence, known as Nassau, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. (Find Taylor Casey Facebook Page)

The embassy also previously warned Americans traveling to the Bahamas to "exercise extreme caution" in the eastern portion of New Providence Island and to keep a low profile. 

U.S. officials added that those traveling to the island should not physically resist when being robbed and use caution when traveling at night. 

The State Department put the Bahamas on its "Exercise Increased Caution" warning and said gang violence is behind the increase in murders. 

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 