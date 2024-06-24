Chicago woman vanishes in Bahamas while attending yoga retreat

A Chicago woman went missing in the Bahamas while attending a yoga retreat, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Authorities said Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on Wednesday, June 19, on Paradise Island, just north of Nassau.

Casey was on a yoga certification retreat when the retreat center noticed she was not in class on Wednesday, according to a Facebook group dedicated to finding her.

"I’m currently in shock & cant believe I’m making this post. Taylor is such a sweet person who cares so deeply about community. Find Taylor Casey," one user wrote in a post on the page.

The circumstances surrounding Casey's disappearance are unknown and police did not immediately provide a specific timeline of her last known interactions.

Anyone with information about Casey's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bahamas Criminal Investigation Department.

Casey's disappearance comes as the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas issued a warning and travel advisory to Americans at the beginning of the year, citing the 18 murders that have happened on the island nation since Jan. 1.

"Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets," the warning read. "Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders."

The embassy also previously warned Americans traveling to the Bahamas to "exercise extreme caution" in the eastern portion of New Providence Island and to keep a low profile.

U.S. officials added that those traveling to the island should not physically resist when being robbed and use caution when traveling at night.

The State Department put the Bahamas on its "Exercise Increased Caution" warning and said gang violence is behind the increase in murders.

