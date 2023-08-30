Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

UMich internet access restored after security issue

Outage had persisted since early Sunday afternoon

Internet access has been restored at the University of Michigan after a security issue interrupted service last weekend, officials said Wednesday.

"You should be able to connect as normal from any device," President Santa Ono said.

University of Michigan sign

The University Of Michigan North Campus signage at the University Of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 30, 2019.   (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The school year started Monday. The outage began around 1:45 p.m. ET Sunday at the main Ann Arbor campus and smaller campuses in Dearborn and Flint.

"The investigative work into the security issue continues, and we are not able to share any information that might compromise the investigation," Ono said. "We appreciate your understanding as we continue to move through the investigative process."

The Ann Arbor campus has more than 50,000 students, including 32,000 undergraduates.