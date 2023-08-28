Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

UMich semester starts with internet outage on all campuses

Outage began at roughly 1:45 p.m. Sunday

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The first day of classes at all three University of Michigan campuses got off to a rough start Monday thanks to an internet outage.

UMICH GRAD SCHOOL STRIKE ENDS AFTER NEW CONTRACT APPROVED JUST DAYS BEFORE SEMESTER STARTS

The University Of Michigan North Campus sign

The University of Michigan North Campus signage at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 30, 2019. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The outage began around 1:45 p.m. Sunday on the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses, the Detroit Free Press reported. All online services including email, Canvas, Google, and Wolverine Access were inaccessible. Access still had not been restored by Monday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Course schedules were still accessible online, however, and classes continued as planned. University officials said they hoped to restore access by Monday afternoon. The university's information and technology department posted a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, around 2 p.m. saying technicians were working around the clock and access to some systems had been restored.