Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson laid to rest in Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Police provided security at Monday's funeral service for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was killed in a targeted shooting in New York City last week.

Over a dozen state troopers and about 100 cars, including two dozen black SUVs, were seen outside the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, where services began in the early afternoon. A drone was flying overhead, and a sniper with a large gun was seen stationed on the roof of the church.

Despite the heavy security presence, the funeral was intimate, and no outsiders were allowed to attend. A source said that a security code was reportedly required to get in.

Thompson, 50, was shot from behind on the sidewalk outside a New York City Hilton hotel on Dec. 4 before a shareholder conference.

After a five-day nationwide manhunt for Thompson's killer, Luigi Nicholas Mangione, 26, was taken into custody on Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The Ivy League graduate was arrested after a McDonald's customer and employee spotted him and thought he matched the suspect on a wanted poster.

Mangione has been charged with second-degree murder, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in the killing of Thompson, according to a felony arrest warrant in New York.

"Brian was an incredibly loving husband, son, brother and friend. Most importantly, Brian was a devoted father to our two sons, and we will miss him for the rest of our lives," Thompson's family shared with Fox News Digital in a written statement at the funeral.