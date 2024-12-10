Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson laid to rest in Minnesota

Luigi Mangione has been charged with Thompson's murder in New York City

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz , Andrea Margolis , Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
Funeral for United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson Video

Funeral for United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson

Security is high at the service which is being held at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove Minnesota. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Police provided security at Monday's funeral service for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was killed in a targeted shooting in New York City last week.

Over a dozen state troopers and about 100 cars, including two dozen black SUVs, were seen outside the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, where services began in the early afternoon. A drone was flying overhead, and a sniper with a large gun was seen stationed on the roof of the church. 

Despite the heavy security presence, the funeral was intimate, and no outsiders were allowed to attend. A source said that a security code was reportedly required to get in.

FAMILY OF UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO SHOOTING SUSPECT SAYS THEY ARE 'SHOCKED' BY SON'S ARREST

  • A funeral is held for slain United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson
    A sniper is stationed on the roof at the funeral held for Brian Thompson at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Security was high at the service for the UnitedHealthcare CEO, who was gunned down in New York City last Wednesday. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    A sniper was positioned on the roof at the funeral held for Brian Thompson at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    Snipers were set up on the roof at the funeral held for Brian Thompson at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    Mourners arrive at the funeral for Brian Thompson at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    Mourners gather for the funeral for Brian Thompson at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    A funeral was held for Brian Thompson at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

A hearse is parked outside of Lord of Life Lutheran Church for the funeral held for Brian Thompson in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Security was high at the service for the United Healthcare CEO, who was gunned down in New York City last Wednesday. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Thompson, 50, was shot from behind on the sidewalk outside a New York City Hilton hotel on Dec. 4 before a shareholder conference. 

After a five-day nationwide manhunt for Thompson's killer, Luigi Nicholas Mangione, 26, was taken into custody on Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The Ivy League graduate was arrested after a McDonald's customer and employee spotted him and thought he matched the suspect on a wanted poster.

LIVE UPDATES: UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE CHARGED, FAMILY BREAKS SILENCE

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

This undated photo provided by UnitedHealth Group shows UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group)

Mangione has been charged with second-degree murder, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in the killing of Thompson, according to a felony arrest warrant in New York.

WHO IS LUIGI MANGIONE, SUSPECT IN UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER?

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday morning in connection with the ambush murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. (Luigi Mangione/Facebook)

    A state trooper is stationed outside the funeral held for Brian Thompson at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    A state trooper is positioned outside the funeral held for Brian Thompson at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    Minnesota state troopers are stationed outside a funeral held for Brian Thompson at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

"Brian was an incredibly loving husband, son, brother and friend. Most importantly, Brian was a devoted father to our two sons, and we will miss him for the rest of our lives," Thompson's family shared with Fox News Digital in a written statement at the funeral. 

