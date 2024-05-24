Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

UCLA anti-Israel protesters clash with police after blocking access to campus buildings

UCLA anti-Israel protesters, police involved in tense altercations

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
UCLA anti-Israel encampment returns, police move in Video

UCLA anti-Israel encampment returns, police move in

Police moved in Thursday after an anti-Israel encampment returned to the University of California, Los Angeles, campus. (KTTV)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Police once again clashed with protesters at the University of California Los Angeles as anti-Israel demonstrations returned to campus.

Anti-Israel protesters rebuilt an encampment on the college grounds on Thursday, occupying space around Kerckhoff Patio. 

Protesters erected wooden barriers and blocked access to a small portion of the campus. Officials warned demonstrators to clear the "unlawful assembly" but were rebuked. 

Around noon, multiple police departments collaborated to swiftly quash the protests. 

UCLA POLICE CHIEF REASSIGNED AFTER WIDELY CRITICIZED ANTI-ISRAEL PROTEST RESPONSE

UCLA protests

Anti-Israel protesters tried to hold space again on the UCLA campus. The protesters initially attempted to occupy an outdoor space and then aimed to take over Dodd Hall, a university building. (Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Footage showed law enforcement and protesters in various physical altercations.

"There is reasonable cause to find that demonstrators’ activities — including erecting barricades, establishing fortifications, and blocking access to parts of the campus and buildings — are disrupting campus operations," said a statement from Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Becks and Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Safety Rick Braziel.

UCLA FALLS TO ANARCHY AFTER COUNTERPROTESTERS CONFRONT ANTI-ISRAELI ENCAMPMENT: 'HORRIFIC ACTS OF VIOLENCE'

UCLA protests May 23 police

University of California Police secure Dodd Hall after clearing the area of anti-Israel protesters on the University of California, Los Angeles, campus. The protest coincided with a congressional hearing on campus protests where UCLA Chancellor Gene Block testified. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The statement continued, "Demonstrators have been informed that if they do not disperse, they will face arrest and possible disciplinary action, as well as an order to stay away from campus for 7 days."

The latest round of protests coincided with UCLA Chancellor Gene Block's appearance before the House Education Committee for a hearing on anti-semitism at U.S. universities.

"With the benefit of hindsight, we should have been prepared to immediately remove the encampment if and when the safety of our community was put at risk," Block told the committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UCLA protests

An anti-Israel protester holds a Palestinian flag in a demonstration at the University of California, Los Angeles, on May 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

Tensions on UCLA campus reached their climax on April 30, when police stormed a much larger encampment and arrested over 200 individuals

A further 40 people were arrested on May 6 and sporadic demonstrations have popped back up repeatedly since then.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com