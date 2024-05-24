UCLA anti-Israel protesters clash with police after blocking access to campus buildings

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police once again clashed with protesters at the University of California Los Angeles as anti-Israel demonstrations returned to campus.

Anti-Israel protesters rebuilt an encampment on the college grounds on Thursday, occupying space around Kerckhoff Patio.

Protesters erected wooden barriers and blocked access to a small portion of the campus. Officials warned demonstrators to clear the "unlawful assembly" but were rebuked.

Around noon, multiple police departments collaborated to swiftly quash the protests.

Footage showed law enforcement and protesters in various physical altercations.

"There is reasonable cause to find that demonstrators’ activities — including erecting barricades, establishing fortifications, and blocking access to parts of the campus and buildings — are disrupting campus operations," said a statement from Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Becks and Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Safety Rick Braziel.

The statement continued, "Demonstrators have been informed that if they do not disperse, they will face arrest and possible disciplinary action, as well as an order to stay away from campus for 7 days."

The latest round of protests coincided with UCLA Chancellor Gene Block's appearance before the House Education Committee for a hearing on anti-semitism at U.S. universities.

"With the benefit of hindsight, we should have been prepared to immediately remove the encampment if and when the safety of our community was put at risk," Block told the committee.

Tensions on UCLA campus reached their climax on April 30, when police stormed a much larger encampment and arrested over 200 individuals.

A further 40 people were arrested on May 6 and sporadic demonstrations have popped back up repeatedly since then.