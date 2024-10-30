Uber Eats driver accused of snacking on customer's food, spitting it in her face when confronted: police

An Uber Eats driver in Florida with a hankering for a late-night snack was allegedly caught nibbling on a customer's order – in front of them – leading to the driver reportedly spitting in the customer's face.

According to an affidavit, obtained by Fox News' affiliate, FOX 13, Alexsandra Del Valle Acosta Aguilar, 29, was spotted by an unidentified customer "removing food from the bag that she ordered" while outside the customer’s home in Davenport, Florida, on Sept. 12.

The unidentified woman inside the home spotted the Uber Eat's driver and went to confront her, documents said.

As she moved to the entrance of her home, the woman spotted Aguilar holding up her ‘Happy Fall Y’all’ sign. When the victim grabbed the sign, she said the pair began arguing and Del Valle Acosta Aguilar spit in her face.

After being spat on, the victim said she covered herself with the sign and moved away from Aguilar.

Aguilar's alleged rampage was far from over, with the Uber Eats driver reportedly stealing two $75 decorative pumpkins before driving away.

The affidavit stated that investigators tracked Aguilar to her home in Winter Garden, Florida, where they say she admitted to making a delivery to the victim’s address.

According to documents, the victim said she was not able to pick Del Valle Acosta Aguilar from a photo pack due to a brain injury that impacted her memorization ability.

However, the victim described the suspect as a medium-built Hispanic female in her late 20s to early 30s with long black hair, matching the description of the suspect.

Investigators arrested Aguilar based on the victim’s statement, the suspect’s statement, and records from Uber Eats.

Aguilar was charged with burglary with assault and grand theft from a dwelling.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Polk County Sheriff's Department and Uber Eats for comment.