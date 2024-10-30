Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Uber Eats driver accused of snacking on customer's food, spitting it in her face when confronted: police

The Florida Uber Eats driver also allegedly stole decorative pumpkins from the victim

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Migrants accused of looting Florida hurricane victims: 'Worst of the worst' Video

Migrants accused of looting Florida hurricane victims: 'Worst of the worst'

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how some Floridians are falling victim to looters and scammers after the recent hurricanes.

An Uber Eats driver in Florida with a hankering for a late-night snack was allegedly caught nibbling on a customer's order – in front of them – leading to the driver reportedly spitting in the customer's face.

According to an affidavit, obtained by Fox News' affiliate, FOX 13, Alexsandra Del Valle Acosta Aguilar, 29, was spotted by an unidentified customer "removing food from the bag that she ordered" while outside the customer’s home in Davenport, Florida, on Sept. 12.

The unidentified woman inside the home spotted the Uber Eat's driver and went to confront her, documents said.

As she moved to the entrance of her home, the woman spotted Aguilar holding up her ‘Happy Fall Y’all’ sign. When the victim grabbed the sign, she said the pair began arguing and Del Valle Acosta Aguilar spit in her face.

FLORIDA WOMAN CALLS 911 FOR ‘PIZZA,’ GETS RESCUED FROM ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DURING ALLEGED RAPE ATTEMP

Alexsandra Del Valle Acosta Aguilar

Alexsandra Del Valle Acosta Aguilar is facing charges of burglary with assault and grand theft from a home, according to police, who say she admitted she delivered an order to the address. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

After being spat on, the victim said she covered herself with the sign and moved away from Aguilar.

Aguilar's alleged rampage was far from over, with the Uber Eats driver reportedly stealing two $75 decorative pumpkins before driving away.

FLORIDA MAN CONVICTED OF MURDERING TEEN OVER YEEZY SHOES LUNGES AT VICTIM'S FATHER IN COURTROOM

The affidavit stated that investigators tracked Aguilar to her home in Winter Garden, Florida, where they say she admitted to making a delivery to the victim’s address.

Uber Eats bag

A bag with the logo of the food ordering platform "Uber Eats" hangs on an apartment door.  (Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

According to documents, the victim said she was not able to pick Del Valle Acosta Aguilar from a photo pack due to a brain injury that impacted her memorization ability. 

However, the victim described the suspect as a medium-built Hispanic female in her late 20s to early 30s with long black hair, matching the description of the suspect.

Investigators arrested Aguilar based on the victim’s statement, the suspect’s statement, and records from Uber Eats. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aguilar was charged with burglary with assault and grand theft from a dwelling. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Polk County Sheriff's Department and Uber Eats for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.