Tyre Nichols’ family files ‘landmark’ civil lawsuit against Memphis following death after police encounter

Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have filed what they describe as a "landmark" civil lawsuit against the city of Memphis, Tennessee, its police department and individual officers following the 29-year-old's death in January.

The lawsuit, which seeks a jury trial and financial damages, names as defendants the city of Memphis, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, the five officers who have been fired and charged in Nichols’ death, another officer who has been fired but not charged, and an additional officer who retired before he could be fired, according to The Associated Press.

The Memphis Police Department, when asked by Fox News Digital this morning for their reaction to the lawsuit, said "we do not comment on pending litigation."

Nichols was stopped by police on Jan. 7 for alleged "reckless driving" and was yanked from his car as officers threatened to shock him with a Taser. Officers claimed a "confrontation occurred" during the traffic stop before Nichols attempted to flee the scene. Officers caught up with Nichols and began to kick him, punch him and hit him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.

During the incident, Nichols was complaining about having shortness of breath. He was eventually transported to a hospital in critical condition and died on Jan. 10.

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith have since been terminated and charged with second-degree murder, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

The lawsuit also names three Memphis Fire Department employees who were fired after officials said they failed to render aid to Nichols as he was on the ground, struggling with his injuries, the AP added.

Nichols was beaten so badly that he was "left unrecognizable," the lawsuit states, comparing his case to that of Emmett Till some 70 years prior and the officers to a "modern-day lynch mob."

"Unlike Till, this lynching was carried out by those adorned in department sweatshirts and vests and their actions were sanctioned—expressly and implicitly—by the City of Memphis," it reportedly said.

The lawsuit also alleges Nichols was targeted by a Memphis police crime-suppression unit called Scorpion, which officials said would target repeat violent offenders in high-crime areas, only because he was a young Black man.

The Justice Department is reviewing the Memphis Police Department's policies on the use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in response to Nichols' death.

Attorneys representing Nichols are expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the lawsuit.

Fox News’ Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.