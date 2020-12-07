Two young kids take parents' Range Rover for a ride from NY to Delaware

Two cousins, ages 12 and 7, took a Range Rover belonging to one of their parents from a New York City home and ended up near the border shared by New Jersey and Delaware on Monday, authorities said.

Police officers from the 106th Precinct in Queens received reports of the stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. A parent said the two kids had taken the vehicle after they had reviewed home surveillance footage.

"They have a Ring doorbell... and they saw them get into a white Range Rover," an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News.

A police source told the Daily News the stunt may have been inspired by an internet challenge where a car is driven until the gas tank is empty. The pair -- a 12-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl -- were tracked by authorities using license plate readers and toll road technology as they drove into Staten Island.

The boy refused attempts by authorities to get him to pull over, the newspaper said. Other attempts by New Jersey state troopers to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful. The children were found at a rest stop near the New Jersey/Delaware border where they tried using a credit card to purchase cookies, triggering an alert to their location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The kids were uninjured and no accidents related to the joyride were reported, authorities said. They were brought back to the city to speak with police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.