Two teenagers killed in LA crash, eight others hospitalized
Seven adults and two minors were hurt, several of them in critical condition
Two teenagers died and eight other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Seven adults and two minors were hurt. A 16-year-old boy was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene, Los Angeles police said. A 14-year-old girl died at a hospital.
Eight other people were taken to hospitals, with several of them in critical condition, Humphrey said.
Police were investigating whether speed was a factor.