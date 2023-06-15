2 people shot, Denver police officer hit by fire truck during Nuggets NBA championship parade

Two people were shot Thursday at the end of a parade and rally to celebrate the Denver Nuggets NBA championship, and a police officer was struck by a fire truck in a separate incident at the event, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at Curtis Street and 17th Street, the Denver Police Department said. Two victims were found. Their conditions were unknown, authorities said.

In a separate incident, a Denver police officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the victory parade route at West 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street.

The officer was taken to a hospital with a lower leg injury and remained in serious but stable condition, police said. It was not clear how fast the fire truck was traveling or what led to the officer being hit.

Thursday's events brought out thousands to celebrate the Denver Nuggets' first NBA championship. The franchise defeated the Miami Heat in five games.

The team was led by Nikola Jokic, who was named the NBA Finals MVP. Following the championship win, violence broke out in Denver earlier this week, leaving 10 people injured.

Denver came to the NBA after the merger with the ABA. The team had only been in one Finals overall — coming in 1976 in the ABA. The team lost to the New York Nets in six games.