Denver
Published

2 people shot, Denver police officer hit by fire truck during Nuggets NBA championship parade

The shooting occurred after the Nuggets celebrated their first NBA championship with a victory parade

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Denver shooting after Nuggets win NBA Finals injures 9

Denver shooting after Nuggets win NBA Finals injures 9

Nine people were injured Tuesday in when shots rang out after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA title against the Miami Heat. (KCNC)

Two people were shot Thursday at the end of a parade and rally to celebrate the Denver Nuggets NBA championship, and a police officer was struck by a fire truck in a separate incident at the event, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred at Curtis Street and 17th Street, the Denver Police Department said. Two victims were found. Their conditions were unknown, authorities said. 

In a separate incident, a Denver police officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the victory parade route at West 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street. 

HEAT'S ERIK SPOELSTRA LAUDS MASCOT'S TOUGHNESS AFTER BIZARRE CONOR MCGREGOR INCIDENT

dENVER POLICE OFFICER HIT BY FIRE TRUCK

Fans pack Civic Center Park during a rally and parade to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship on Thursday. A police officer was struck by a fire truck at the end of the victory parade, authorities said.  (AP)

The officer was taken to a hospital with a lower leg injury and remained in serious but stable condition, police said. It was not clear how fast the fire truck was traveling or what led to the officer being hit. 

Thursday's events brought out thousands to celebrate the Denver Nuggets' first NBA championship. The franchise defeated the Miami Heat in five games. 

The team was led by Nikola Jokic, who was named the NBA Finals MVP. Following the championship win, violence broke out in Denver earlier this week, leaving 10 people injured.

Shooting after Denver Nuggets NBA title win injures 9

Nine people were injured Tuesday in when shots rang out after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA title against the Miami Heat. (KCNC)

Denver came to the NBA after the merger with the ABA. The team had only been in one Finals overall — coming in 1976 in the ABA. The team lost to the New York Nets in six games.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.