Two Powerball winners reported for Saturday's $750M jackpot, 4th largest in US history

Powerball players in Iowa and New York are waking up a lot richer on Sunday following Saturday night's drawing for the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Winning tickets were sold in those states for the game's top prize, an estimated $750 million, according to the official Powerball website.

The numbers picked in Saturday night's drawing were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, with a Powerball of 4.

The drawing came four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest prize . The ticket was sold in South Carolina.

No one had won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, and the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize were 1 in 302.5 million.

The $750 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. A single winner who opted for cash would get $428.6 million.

Because of Saturday night's winners, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing, on Tuesday, is $40 million, the Powerball website said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.