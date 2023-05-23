Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Two police officers shot during residence search in New York

The suspect was reportedly shot in the head during the search

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Two officers were shot during the search of a residence in Clifton Park, New York, on Tuesday. 

The Saratoga County Sheriff's officers were executing a federal search warrant for weapons and drugs at a residence on Foxwood Drive, according to the Times-Union.

The search was conducted at approximately 5:30 a.m. 

One officer was seriously wounded after being shot in the leg, according to local news.

Photo of Saratoga County Sheriff's Office building

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office (Google Maps)

Another officer reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the chest but was wearing protective equipment.

The suspect was reportedly shot in the head during the confrontation. 

All three individuals were taken to Albany Medical Center, but their present conditions have not been reported at this time.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com