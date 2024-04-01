Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Two people enjoying stroll in Indiana injured after small plane crashes to the ground: 'That's a bad day'

Officials said it is unclear if the pedestrians were struck by the falling plane or by debris

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Pair out for walk hit by crashing plane in Indiana Video

Pair out for walk hit by crashing plane in Indiana

Two people and a pilot were rushed to a hospital after a plane crashed into a walking path Monday morning in Indiana (Credit: Fox 59)

Two people out walking were seriously injured Monday morning when a small private plane hit them after crashing into a walking path near the Delaware County Regional Airport in Muncie, Indiana, according to airport officials.

During a press conference, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 10:30 a.m., two of the victims were out walking a trail located near the Muncie airport when a single-engine Piper aircraft fell out of the sky and crashed while en route to the Muncie airport.

Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley said it’s unclear if the pedestrians were struck by the falling plane or by debris as the plane collided into the treeline surrounding the walking path.

The pilot, who officials said was also seriously injured, was reported to be the only person on board the plane. He was trapped in the wreckage and first responders were able to cut the pilot free and rush them to the hospital when they arrived on scene.

Scene of small plane crash

Two people and a pilot were rushed to a hospital after a plane crashed into a walking path Monday morning in Indiana. (Fox 59)

Delaware County Regional Airport spokesperson Tim Baty said there was no call for an emergency landing. They said the pilot, who was not local to Muncie, passed on the first landing and was coming back around when they crashed.

Officials said the pilot and one of the walkers were transported to an Indianapolis hospital for additional treatment.

    Investigators said the small plane crashed near Delaware County Regional Airport in Muncie on a walking path. (Fox 59)

    A pilot and two people who were walking are seriously injured after a small plane crashed into the pair in Muncie, Indiana. (Fox 59)

    A pilot and two people who were out for a walk were injured after a plane crashed in Muncie Monday. (Fox 59)

"That’s a bad day," Stanley said. "They’re out doing some exercise, going for a walk, and the next thing you know they’re being struck by a plane. It’s very unfortunate, we’re praying for the best for everyone involved."

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told Fox News Digital it is unclear what caused the plane to crash. 

Baty said the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating this incident.

Airport officials reported that this was the first serious injury crash for the Muncie airport in over 20 years. 