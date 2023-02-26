Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Two people arrested in Tennessee for alleged sex trafficking of teenage girl

Chadwick Corley, 21, and Zoe Whitlock, 23, were charged with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Two suspects were arrested in Tennessee for allegedly sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Chadwick Corley, 21, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Zoe Whitlock, 23, of Ellisville, Mississippi, are accused of trafficking the girl for commercial sex.

The teenager was rescued, and the two suspects were taken into custody during a traffic stop in Hickman County on Feb. 21, according to a press release.

TENNESSEE CONVICTED MURDERER WROTE SONG LYRICS ABOUT KILLING VICTIM: PROSECUTOR

Chadwick Corley and  Zoe Whitlock are accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl for commercial sex.

Chadwick Corley and  Zoe Whitlock are accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl for commercial sex. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer conducted a routine traffic stop and interviewed the two suspects and the juvenile, all of whom were in the vehicle. After questioning, THP contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Human Trafficking Unit. 

An investigation concluded that the girl was reported missing out of Knoxville. 

The suspects were each charged with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts.

TENNESSEE MAN ALLEGEDLY USED APPLE AIRTAG TO STALK EX-WIFE: POLICE

A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer conducted a routine traffic stop and interviewed the two suspects and the juvenile.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer conducted a routine traffic stop and interviewed the two suspects and the juvenile. (Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Corley and Whitlock were booked into the Hickman County Jail and each had their bond set at $120,000.

The 17-year-old was transported to Nashville for medical care.