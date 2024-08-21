Expand / Collapse search
US

Two men handcuffed, firearm removed from vehicle after North Carolina Trump rally: police

Castona Jr. was given a citation under the 'Weapons at Parades' North Carolina statute

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Two men were handcuffed and firearms in their vehicles were confiscated after a "safe and uneventful" Trump rally in Asheboro, North Carolina.

The suspect, Robert Castona Jr., was cited for NC General Statute 14-277.2, titled "Weapons at Parades, etc., prohibited" for displaying a weapon within his vehicle.

The 79-year-old was allegedly involved in a road rage incident according to Asheboro PD, but "made no threats to assault anyone."

In an earlier post on Facebook, the Asheboro Police Department shared a laundry list of prohibited items at the event, including drones and other unmanned aircraft systems, explosives, and firearms.

Donald Trump pointing at rally

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points after speaking about national security during a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum &amp; Hall of Fame in Asheboro, North Carolina, August 21, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay / AFP) (Photo by PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images)

"Upon further investigation, officers determined that during an apparent road rage incident, and although a weapon was displayed from within a vehicle, it was not pointed at anyone," read an Asheboro Police press release shared with Fox News Digital. 

"With these facts known, the elements were not met for any violation of North Carolina General Statutes related to typical weapons offenses, assault offenses, or the State’s communicating threats offense."

According to police, the "incident took place away from the event site, after the event concluded and as attendees were leaving."

Members of the US Secret Service

Members of the US Secret Service stand watch as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum &amp; Hall of Fame in Asheboro, North Carolina, August 21, 2024. (Photo by PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Officers who were assisting the Secret Service in monitoring the rally "immediately detained the subject" and began investigating the incident, despite "rumors" that 79-year-old Castona Jr. had threatened someone at gunpoint.

Robert Castona Jr. has been issued a citation and has been released pending a court date of September 16, 2024.

