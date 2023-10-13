Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

2 men arrested in Phoenix beating death of man at variety store

Suspects Steven Silva and Santiago Silva were arrested days apart for the death of Augustine Garcia, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Hot air balloon was shot at before it crashed into power line in Texas, pilot says Video

Hot air balloon was shot at before it crashed into power line in Texas, pilot says

Two pilots were injured in the incident.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the beating death of a man at a variety store in Phoenix, authorities said. 

Steven Silva, 38, was taken into police custody on Wednesday and Santiago Silva, 35, was arrested Friday, FOX Phoenix reported. 

ARIZONA MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ATTEMPTED MURDER OF FEDERAL OFFICER, SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS

Image of a Dollar Store in Ohoenix and mugshots of Steven Silva and Santiago Silva

Steven Silva, top, and Santiago Silva, bottom, have both been arrested for beating a man to death at a Phoenix Family Dollar location.  (Fox 10 / Phoenix Police Department)

Both men are accused of beating Augustine Garcia, 44, at the Family Dollar. The fight was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. 

When responding police officers arrived, they found a man with severe injuries. 

He was "violently assaulted by a number of assailants," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police, the news outlet said. Authorities did not say if the attack happened inside or outside the store.

Mugshots of Santiago Silva and Steven Silva

Mugshots of Santiago Silva and Steven Silva. (Phoenix Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two suspects fled before officers arrived. 

"Details of what led to this very violent and deadly encounter are still under investigation," Bower said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.