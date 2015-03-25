Two Boy Scouts missing from hiking trip near Portland, Oregon

A massive search is under way for a pair of Oregon Boy Scouts who disappeared while hiking near Portland.

Jackson Chandler, 17 and Bradley Nelson, 16, both of West Linn, left their homes on Saturday to hike the trails of the Molalla River Corridor near the Portland area, according to KGW 8.

"They’re both experienced hikers," Nate Thompson, of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, told the station. "They’re both Boy Scouts. We’re hoping they have enough gear and have enough training to keep themselves dry in this weather."

A search party of nearly 50 people began looking for the teens on Saturday night after their parents called authorities because they had not returned home.

Their pickup truck was found in nearby Lost Meadow Creek, several miles east of the trail.

Both teens are experienced, overnight hikers, though it was their first time on this particular trail. One of the teens is an Eagle Scout.

