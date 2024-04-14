Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Two bodies recovered in Texas County; OSBI yet to release IDs or cause of death

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed two bodies were recovered in rural Texas County on Sunday

Stepheny Price
Published | Updated
‘No trace’ of two Kansas women missing after drive to Oklahoma, investigators say Video

‘No trace’ of two Kansas women missing after drive to Oklahoma, investigators say

Fox News senior correspondent Alicia Acuna reports on the search for two Kansas women who vanished while driving to Oklahoma.

Two bodies have been recovered in rural Texas County in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Sunday evening. 

"Both individuals will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine identification, as well as cause and manner of death. This is still an ongoing investigation," OSBI said in a post on X. 

This comes less than 24 hours after the OSBI said they had four suspects in custody in connection to the disappearance of two Kansas moms.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jillian Kelley, 39, were last seen on March 30 heading to pick up children before their car was found abandoned near the Oklahoma-Kansas border, with foul play suspected, police said.

MUGSHOTS RELEASED, REVEALING FIRST LOOK AT SUSPECTS IN CASE OF MISSING KANSAS WOMEN

Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley missing

Hugoton Assembly of God Pastor Tim Singer tells Fox News that the Jilian Kelley, left, and Veronica Butler, right, were heading Saturday to pick up Butler's children to bring them back to a birthday party in Hugoton, Kansas. (Texas County Sheriff's Office/Oklahoma Highway Patrol/Shutterstock)

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that on Saturday, Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, were taken into custody. 

Adams, one of the women arrested, is reportedly the grandmother of Veronica Butler's children.

4 PEOPLE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO 2 MISSING KANSAS WOMEN: OSBI

Missing persons suspect Tifany Adams

Tifany Machel Adams, 54, is reportedly the grandmother of Veronica Butler's children. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page/Facebook)

All four were booked into the Texas County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, OSBI said in a press release. 

The OSBI has not said if these bodies are related to missing women. 

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report. 