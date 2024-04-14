Two bodies have been recovered in rural Texas County in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Sunday evening.

"Both individuals will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine identification, as well as cause and manner of death. This is still an ongoing investigation," OSBI said in a post on X.

This comes less than 24 hours after the OSBI said they had four suspects in custody in connection to the disappearance of two Kansas moms.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jillian Kelley, 39, were last seen on March 30 heading to pick up children before their car was found abandoned near the Oklahoma-Kansas border , with foul play suspected, police said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that on Saturday, Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, were taken into custody.

Adams, one of the women arrested, is reportedly the grandmother of Veronica Butler's children.

All four were booked into the Texas County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, OSBI said in a press release.

The OSBI has not said if these bodies are related to missing women.

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.