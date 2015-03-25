Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Twin water spouts spin over Lake Michigan near Wisconsin town

By | Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. – Twin water spouts put on a spectacular show over Lake Michigan, near the Wisconsin shore.

The water spouts were sighted a couple of miles off shore about 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a funnel cloud was sighted in the Wisconsin town of Kenosha.

Sgt. Bill Beth of the Kenosha County sheriff's office says the two water spouts merged into one large one, then split.

Beth says it was a "beautiful day" when the water spouts "just popped out of nowhere."

National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Townsend says water spouts generally occur between August and October.

Warning sirens were activated around 1:15 p.m. No damage or injuries have been reported.