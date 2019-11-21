Turkey chases Wisconsin postal worker from house to house in viral video

A mischievous wild turkey in Wisconsin has been seen chasing a postal worker's truck for weeks just in time for Thanksgiving.

“OK, seriously, this turkey has been stalking the mail truck throughout the entire neighborhood,” Sherry Michaels of Waukesha County posted on Facebook Monday. “Oh my gosh, this is so funny.”

Her video shows the curious bird follow the USPS truck as the driver stops at each mailbox on the street.

In the video, the turkey runs to keep up with the truck, then stops and waits while the postal worker delivers the mail.

“Our poor mail carrier has been dealing with this for a month!” Michaels wrote in the post.

The postal worker, Jeff Byrne, told WISN-TV he’s been aware of the bird since the summer. Byrne has worked for the post office for 20 years but said it's the first time he's had a turkey follow his truck.

"He didn't pay me any attention at all in the first couple of months. He's acquainted himself quite well with the truck, and now he's started to follow me," Byrne said.

He told the station the bird has gotten under his skin a bit but said he’s inclined to overlook it in light of the holidays.

"He did startle me one time last week when I was coming back to the truck. He kind of jumped up and flapped his wings, feathers. Got real close to my face," he said. "It's Thanksgiving. I can't say he's annoying, too close to his holiday.”

The United States Postal Service said it’s not the first time a turkey has become enamored of one of their trucks, according to WISN.