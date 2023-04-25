Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
TSA officers attacked during security screening at Phoenix airport: Official

Two of the TSA officers were taken to a local hospital, but were later released.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Three Transportation Security Administration officers were attacked at a Phoenix, Arizona, airport on Tuesday morning.

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that three TSA officers were attacked at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday by.

The spokesperson said that the TSA officers were attacked by a female traveler during the security screening process.

According to the TSA, 450 travelers had to be redirected to a different checkpoint because of the alleged attack.

MTA TRAIN CREW CARRIES OUT ‘DARING RESCUE’ OF 3-YEAR-OLD CHILD WITH AUTISM ON TRACKS NEAR NEW YORK CITY

Phoenix airport

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that three TSA officers were attacked at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday by. (Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images)

"This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured, but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler," the spokesperson said.

The TSA logo

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent's patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019, in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags.  ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

Two TSA officers were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries, but were later released. The individual who allegedly attacked the TSA officers is in custody.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.