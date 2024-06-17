Trump's Manhattan trial opened floodgates for prosecution of other presidents and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘A BAD OUTCOME’ – Trump's Manhattan trial opened floodgates for prosecution of other presidents, experts say. Continue reading …

TAKING CHANCES – Republicans back stop-gap spending bill into 2025 in anticipation of GOP wins. Continue reading …

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS – Police warn homeowners of 'out of town' scammers trying to sell, rent vacation properties they don't own. Continue reading …

'PREVENTABLE TRAGEDY' – Parents who lost daughter in hot car warn families about mistake that could happen to anyone. Continue reading …

TRAGIC LOSS – Two dead after Father's Day event takes horrific turn, witnesses left stunned. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘DEVASTATING’ – Trump goes after Biden's 1994 crime bill while courting Black voters.' Continue reading …

WHALE OF A LAWSUIT – Conservative groups cleared to continue legal fight to protect whales from Biden-backed offshore wind farm. Continue reading …

LOOKING ABROAD – Americans believe US should focus more on domestic issues, but support leadership on world stage: poll. Continue reading …

MADE IN AMERICA – Pentagon shoots down concerns over Chinese solar panels. Continue reading …

SERIOUS TROUBLE – Texas Democratic candidate charged with faking racist comments to himself. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

DNCTV? – Liberal comedians ramp up activism for Biden as election nears. Continue reading …

NOT GONNA TAKE IT – Journalist says progressive 'revolution' has overtaken institutions, but 'normal people' are fighting back. Continue reading …

'SOMETHING IS AMISS' – Democratic lawmaker doubts Black people supporting Trump. Continue reading …

‘LESSER OF THE GREATER EVILS’ – Black male voters frustrated by choice between Trump, Biden. Continue reading …

'THEY'RE IGNORANT' – Bill Maher pushes back on claim people shouldn't call young anti-Israel protesters 'dumb.' Continue reading …

OPINION

JOE BUCCINO – Biden’s electric vehicle mandates give auto industry to China on a silver platter. Continue reading …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Russian warships near Florida aim to intimidate. Our Navy views them more like target practice. Continue reading …

-

IN OTHER NEWS

ECONOMIC CHANGES – Guaranteed basic income programs spread across the country: Is it coming to your city? Continue reading …

MERGING AI & FAITH – AI lab at Christian university aims to bring morality and ethics to artificial intelligence. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – American Culture Quiz: Test your command of Hollywood hotshots, fashion flicks and Bunker Hill heroes. Continue reading …

‘DEVASTATING’ – Liza Minnelli cried for 8 days after mom Judy Garland's sudden death. Continue reading …

WILD HORSES – Seven endangered Przewalski's horses were released in Kazakhstan following a cooperative effort — watch them run wild again. See video …





WATCH

SEN. TIM SCOTT – What we need in a vice president is exactly what Kamala Harris is not. See video …

JOHN RATCLIFFE – Accountability will come from the American people. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What's the weather looking like in your neighborhood?

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.