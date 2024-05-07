AI lab at Christian university aims to bring morality and ethics to artificial intelligence

A new AI Lab at a Christian university in California is grounded in theological values — something the school hopes will help to prevent Christians and others of faith from falling behind when it comes to this new technology.

"The AI Lab at Biola University is a dedicated space where students, faculty and staff converge to explore the intricacies of artificial intelligence," Dr. Michael J. Arena told Fox News Digital.

Arena, who has been the dean of the Crowell School of Business at Biola University since April 2023, was formerly vice president of talent and development at Amazon Web Services. The AI Lab is located in the building of the Crowell School of Business on campus.

The lab is meant to "be a crucible for shaping the future of AI," Arena said via email, noting the lab aims to do this by "providing education, fostering dialogue and leading innovative AI projects rooted in Christian beliefs."

While AI has been controversial, Arena believes that educational institutions have to "embrace AI or risk falling behind" in technology.

"If we don't engage, we risk falling asleep at the wheel," Arena said, referring to Christian and faith-centered institutions.

He pointed to social media as an example of how a failure to properly engage with an emerging technology with a strong approach to moral values has had disastrous results.

"The rise of [social media] has produced a sharp decline in face-to-face social engagement, particularly among teenagers — exacerbating feelings of loneliness," Arena said, noting that nearly three-fourths of Gen Z individuals "acknowledge experiencing loneliness at times."

"Without proactive involvement in guiding AI's development, there's a risk that we will replicate this story," he said.

The AI Lab at Biola University is unique in that it "places emphasis on moral and ethical discernment," rather than technical skills, Arena said.

‘Uphold human dignity’

"Our focus extends beyond creating AI to nurturing responsible, ethical and socially beneficial AI," he said.

"By prioritizing ethical discernment, the lab strives to better facilitate the mitigation of potential biases, promote greater transparency and uphold human dignity within AI," Arena continued.

The AI Lab will be centered on "elevating humans, not AI" — something Arena said is "rooted in core theological beliefs."

He said that "this means integrating AI within a framework that aligns with Christian values," such as the idea of humans being created in the image of God and having unique inherent value.

"The lab also openly acknowledges God's creative order and humanity's responsibility as stewards of creation, as highlighted in Genesis 2:15 and 2:28," he said.

The technologies developed in the lab will "adhere to sustainable practices, avoid exploitation and positively contribute to the well-being of individuals and the environment."

Part of the work that will be done at the AI Lab at Biola University will involve the creation of AI applications for Christians.

"We aim to make a tangible social impact by addressing specific needs using faith-contextualized tools," he said.

He noted, for example, that one student is working on "a comprehensive database of Christian resources, with the primary objective of facilitating open access to these resources for research purposes."

Other applications that are in the works in the AI Lab include chatbots to "talk" to prospective Biola University students, tools to assist with advising and a "career planning session using AI tools," Arena said.

The admissions' chatbot, Arena said, "could handle general inquiries from prospective students, assist with application processes and even help with scheduling campus visits for admissions."

"Each of these experiments aim to explore the feasibility and potential benefits of implementing AI solutions to enhance student experiences and support services," he said.

Presently, the field of AI is similar to a "rebellious teenager, eager to explore and push boundaries," Arena said.

"In our lab, we stress the importance of instilling a strong value system to steer AI's development," he said.

"AI risks ethical missteps without a solid moral foundation."

"Just like teenagers who can stray without proper guidance, AI risks ethical missteps without a solid moral foundation."

Christians working with and in AI, Arena said, "must emphasize the preservation of human dignity and ethical considerations."

This includes potential biases in algorithms and "implementing measures to mitigate bias and uphold ethical standards," he said.

"Our lab engages in research, disseminates findings and supports projects aligned with its mission, aiming to advance AI integration in the Christian community while promoting meaningful social change," Arena said.

The students have "already had many debates" on the topic of ethical AI and the view of "creative destruction" when it comes to jobs and AI.

"Finally, they have debated what make(s) us uniquely human, and what part of that – i.e., relationships – should we not give up no matter how good AI gets," he said.

It is Arena's hope that the school's commitment to Christianity will enable the lab "to advance moral discernment and elevate human dignity within the realm of AI."

"With its robust Christian identity, the AI Lab has the potential to serve as a beacon for ethical AI development, integrating theological principles to ensure technology development and use aligns with Christian beliefs and values," he said.