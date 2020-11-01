Trump supporters, protesters clash at Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia

A political rally on Sunday led to confrontations between Trump supporters and protesters at a Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia, according to reports.

Police said the mobile political rally, which dubbed itself as a “Trump Train,” entered Richmond on Sunday afternoon. Police said there was a confrontation as the rally passed the statue at Monument and Allen avenues.

"Some of the vehicles left the roadway and crossed grassy medians near the area," according to Richmond police.

PORTLAND ANTI-CAPITALISM PROTEST DECLARED RIOT AFTER WINDOWS SMASHED, COPS TARGETED

Protesters attempted to block the convoy as it tried to round the monument, and tensions escalated when the vehicles came to a stop, reports said. Some of the demonstrators were aggressive toward the drivers and their vehicles, according to the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record.

A loud bang was also heard amid the clashes on Sunday. Police said officers responded to investigate a report of an unoccupied vehicle struck once by gunfire.

Richmond City Council candidate Mike Dickinson, who organized the "Trump Train," said convoy members did not fire the shot and he doubted that loud bang was gunfire, according to the paper. He said a person who lived near the monument said it was actually a car backfiring.

“As you could see today, we have a culture of lawlessness and mob attack mentality,” Dickinson said. “It’s ridiculous that in the city of Richmond, you can’t drive down our roads without having people throw bottles at you and attack your vehicle and be violent towards you.”

At least two protesters said it was a gunshot, including Frank Hunt, 30, a handyman in the city, according to the Daily News-Record.

“I almost died, bro,” Hunt added.

POLICE DECLARE UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY IN BEVERLY HILLS AFTER TRUMP SUPPORTERS AND COUNTERPROTESTERS CLASH

A few minutes later, around 4:18 p.m., a woman reported that she was pepper-sprayed by an unknown individual from a vehicle, authorities said.

The Richmond Police Department said no other injuries were reported and "officers responded to clear the area and investigate the assault."

Police said that the streets near the monument were closed to traffic.

Police said anymore who has information or evidence of "any assault" should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The clashes come after a Virginia judge ruled last week that Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to remove the statue honoring the Confederate general could be enforced – but also barred any action pending an appeal from the statue's supporters.

The towering 13-ton statue is the last remaining on the former Confederate capital’s Monument Avenue. It has stood there since 1890.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent months, protesters and activists have covered the statue’s base in graffiti, and protesters have splashed red paint over the statue itself. They have also used it as a staging and rallying site for their demonstrations.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report