Trump NJ golf club halts most operations to comply with Dem governor’s orders: report

President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., which has sometimes been a kind of “weekend White House,” has severely scaled back operations because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report.

The action was in response to measures taken by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy that were designed to limit the spread of the virus in the state, according to a golf course email obtained by The Washington Post.

NEW JERSEY TO CALL IN STATE NATIONAL GUARD TO HELP PREVENT CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

The golf courses at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster will remain open but no caddies or motorized carts will be permitted, the Post reported. In addition, the club’s gym, clubhouse and restaurants have all been temporarily closed.

Murphy had also announced Monday that New Jersey would be mandating that all restaurants and bars close to dine-in customers and offer only takeout or delivery. Also, the governor called for movie theaters, casinos, gyms, nightclubs, fitness centers and racetracks to close as 8 p.m. Monday.

The governor, a Democrat, also recommended that all nonessential travel in New Jersey cease between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily.

The Bedminster club has sometimes been a weekend retreat for the president or a popular stayover during trips to New York City or other locations on the East Coast.

During his visits the president has been known to make surprise appearances at weddings being held at the club.

Last August, the U.S. military intercepted two airplanes that violated a no-fly zone over the club while the president was staying there, in separate instances. Another plane was intercepted there about a month earlier.

Trump also owns New Jersey golf courses in Colts Neck and Pine Hill, NJ.com reported.

