Trump appoints hard-line border czar to tackle immigration and more top headlines

1. Trump appoints hard-line border czar to tackle immigration.

2. Harris campaign paid Oprah, other celebs to appear with her in doomed presidential bid.

3. Schumer won't allow McCormick at Senate orientation.

‘RIGHT AT THE LINE’ – Prosecutors and witnesses paint opposing pictures of Daniel Penny's actions. Continue reading …

‘IN MY VIEW’ – Psaki admits Dems made a mistake by trying to reach never-Trump voters. Continue reading …

MORE IN YOUR POCKET – President-elect Trump's deportation plan touted as a 'cost savings' opportunity for Americans. Continue reading ...

‘SPEAKING AUTHENTICALLY’– Democratic lawmaker calls out his party for 'banning debate' on culture war issues like transgender athletes. Continue reading …

VETERANS DAY – Dennis Quaid, Trace Adkins among stars honoring our military. Continue reading …

STAY THE COURSE – Biden to lobby Trump not to abandon Ukraine during upcoming meeting. Continue reading …

PHILLY STAKES – Trump appears to overperform in surprising Pennsylvania places. Continue reading …

FAMILY TEE TIME – Trump spends time golfing with grandkids at Mar-a-Lago after election victory. Continue reading …

WHAT WE KNOW – The 2024 election cycle is drawing to a close. Continue reading ...

‘HUMAN SIDE’ – Trump victory proves importance of candid, longform podcasts. Continue reading ...

‘MARK MY WORDS’ – Company behind Seltzer poll launches probe into potential leak. Continue reading …

‘THEY BLEW IT’ – CNN host scathingly rebukes Democrats, citing ignorance that put them out of touch with voters. Continue reading …

‘MOMENT FOR US TO CHANGE’ – Former Harris staffer calls on Biden to resign, install Harris as first female president. Continue reading ...

DR. MARC SIEGEL – This is how our veterans lead us into the light on Veterans Day. Continue reading …

DREW FORSBERG – I'm a former Navy Seal. We need to honor our warriors not just on Veterans Day. Continue reading …

‘EMPOWER PEOPLE’ – Veterans in the spotlight as celebrity chef shares unique ways to make a difference. Continue reading ...

‘BATTLING OLD DEMONS’ – Prince Harry ‘looking back’ after stepping away as a senior royal, experts say. See the video …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Play and enter to win a trip to NYC! Take the quiz …

UP, UP AND AWAY – How early is too early to arrive at the airport? TikTokers weigh in after viral video. Continue reading ...

FROM BATTLEFIELD TO BBQ – This veteran overcame it all to launch a family business. See the video …

GENERAL JACK KEANE – US has to take action to restore deterrents against adversaries. See video …

GIANNO CALDWELL – The deep state is scared. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













