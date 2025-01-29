Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Trump's Cabinet nominees up next for confirmation hearings and more top headlines.

2. RFK Jr to stress he's not 'anti-vaccine' at confirmation hearing.

3. Trump, Musk join forces to bring back stranded NASA astronauts.

UNCHARTED TERRITORY – Denmark takes drastic military measures around Greenland. Continue reading …

ACCESS DENIED – Pentagon takes action against Gen. Milley, refers him to review board. Continue reading …

FEELING BLUE – Tim Walz calls losing presidential election ‘pure hell.’ Continue reading …

DEADLY CONSEQUENCES – Blue state's woke warning to police coincided with more dangerous conditions. Continue reading …

REVERSING COURSE – Incoming UK ambassador walks back comments on ‘danger’ of Trump. Continue reading …

GRADE-A JUSTICE – Mother who says school deprived son of resources for being White takes case straight to Trump admin. Continue reading …

CHECK THE ‘CABINET’ – Senate to kick off RFK Jr., Kelly Loeffler hearings for top Trump posts. Continue reading …

MOVING MOUNTAINS – Governor two weeks into job sweeps up dozens of illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

SWIFT EXIT – CNN staffers shocked by Jim Acosta's abrupt departure from network. Continue reading …

TURNING THE PAGE – LA Times owner explains relationship with Trump in exclusive interview. Continue reading …

‘I SCREWED UP’ – Political pundit concedes Trump was likely 'right' about COVID lab leak. Continue reading …

PAPER CUT – Vogue goes after First Lady's official White House portrait. Continue reading …

JESSICA VAUGHAN – President Trump promised mass deportations. Here's how it will help Americans. Continue reading …

MARK HALPERIN – The great debate: Is Donald Trump cool? Continue reading …

SIDELINE REPORT – Former Eagles star shares what Gisele said to him after Super Bowl LII win over Tom Brady. Continue reading …

DUELING CRISES – Costco workers set to strike this week as company embroiled in DEI controversy. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on soda switches, baseball brilliance and revolutionary recipes. Take the quiz here …

‘HOT ON OUR HEELS’ – White House AI ‘czar’ raises alarm about status of the US tech race with China. Continue reading …

‘TREMENDOUS INTEGRITY’ – Doctor defends RFK Jr. ahead of confirmation hearing. See video …

BRITTNEY HOPPER – Karoline Leavitt was born for this job. See video …

BRETT COOPER – People have a voice now in a way they never have. See video …





