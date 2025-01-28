Gisele Bündchen congratulated Eagles on Super Bowl LII win over Tom Brady, Alshon Jeffery says

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their second Super Bowl win, and once again they are looking to do it against an all-time great quarterback.

Their first win, coming against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots seven years ago, was met with praise not only from fans, but also a famed opposing WAG.

Former Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey claimed that Tom Brady's ex-wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, ran into him after he helped defeat her husband's team and congratulated him on the win.

"After all the interviews, the craziest part is I run into Gisele afterwards, and she said, ‘Congratulations.' I'm like, ‘Oh shoot.' I didn't really know what to say so I just say, ‘Thank you!’" Jeffrey said during an interview on Johnny Manziel's podcast "Glory Daze," a production of Almost Friday Media.

Jeffrey's recollection of his encounter with Bundchen is a stark contrast to the super model's reaction after Brady's previous Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants in February 2012.

After that game, paparazzi confronted Bundchen about Brady's loss, and she responded with an infamous vulgar tirade in defense of her then-husband.

"My husband cannot f---ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time," she said, referring to a costly drop by Wes Welker later in that game that help set up the Giants for a game-winning drive.

But she maintained a very different tone after the Eagles loss in 2018, according to Jeffrey.

Brady and Bundchen went on to get divorced in October 2022, after the quarterback came out of retirement to play one more NFL season.

Now, the current Eagles team is looking to hand a similar loss to Mahomes that the 2017 team did to Brady.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, has been one of her husband's staunchest defenders after big games.

Brittany has also had to endure the process of handling a Super Bowl loss already, and wasn't handing out congratulations to anyone.

After ESPN shared a screenshot that showed Patrick looking dejected in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February 2021, she went on a social media tirade against the network.

"Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league." she wrote while quote-tweeting the ESPN X (then known as Twitter) post, including corn emojis to suggest the network was being "corny."

Later in the quarter, the X account for ESPN's flagship program, SportsCenter, posted a different close-up shot of Patrick staring into space.

"Y'all are [trash emojis] for this too, but he looks damn good to me," she wrote.

Brittany fired off a post on her Instagram account after the Chiefs' 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. She re-shared an image of Bills fans hanging a Kermit the Frog doll dressed as her husband from a noose before the two teams met in Week 11.

"Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting… So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people," she wrote in the post.

After the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, she fired off a social media post aimed at former NFL star Bart Scott’s prediction the team would miss the playoffs that season.