Trump supporters gather in front of AG Barr's home to demand he 'lock up' Biden

A group of President Trump's supporters gathered outside the Virginia home of Attorney General William Barr on Saturday to demand he "lock up" his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

At least a dozen people stood outside the McLean home and met with Barr, who came outside and chatted and posed for photos, according to media reports.

The group carried "Trump 2020" flags and held signs that read "Biden Lies Matter" and "Equal Justice is Coming." Some wore "Crooked Hillary for Prison" T-shirts, referencing Trump's nickname for Hillary Clinton during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“It’s come to this: A neighbor reports that AG William Barr’s house in McLean is being picketed by Trump supporters who believe he’s not doing enough to lock up Joe Biden,” read a tweet from Gleen Kessler, a writer at The Washington Post.

Barr explained to them the Justice Department's role in investigations, a DOJ official told The Associated Press.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Trump has repeatedly called Biden corrupt following a New York Post article over emails on a laptop belonging to Biden's son, Hunter, over questionable business dealings.

The story has come under scrutiny because of several red flags, including its sourcing and accuracy.

Biden has denied his son profited from his family name and that he ever profited from transactions with foreign entities.