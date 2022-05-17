Truck hauling 35,000 pounds of eggs crashes on Dallas freeway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tractor-trailer hauling a quarter of a million eggs crashed on a Dallas freeway on Monday, spilling a scrambled mess of raw egg, according to local reports.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-30 near downtown Dallas, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

TRACTOR-TRAILER OVERTURNS ON NC HIGHWAY CARRYING 80 CATTLE

The big rig’s trailer, which contained over 35,000 pounds of eggs, was split open when the driver struck the overpass bridge, according to the station.

Photos from the scene show hundreds of cracked eggs and smashed egg containers on the roadway.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Crews worked several hours to clean up the scrambled mess on the roadway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the crash is under investigation.