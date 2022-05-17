Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Truck hauling 35,000 pounds of eggs crashes on Dallas freeway

No injuries reported in crash on I-30 near downtown Dallas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A tractor-trailer hauling a quarter of a million eggs crashed on a Dallas freeway on Monday, spilling a scrambled mess of raw egg, according to local reports.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-30 near downtown Dallas, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The big rig’s trailer, which contained over 35,000 pounds of eggs, was split open when the driver struck the overpass bridge, according to the station. 

The big rig was reportedly hauling 35,000 pounds of eggs.

The big rig was reportedly hauling 35,000 pounds of eggs. (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

Photos from the scene show hundreds of cracked eggs and smashed egg containers on the roadway.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash. No other injuries were reported. 

No injuries were reported in the crash.

No injuries were reported in the crash. (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

Crews worked several hours to clean up the scrambled mess on the roadway. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.