Truck found in as search continues for Fla. boys authorities say were kidnapped by dad

The 2006 GMC pickup truck owned by the father of two boys kidnapped from their grandparents' house has been found abandoned in a parking garage in the Tampa Bay area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says detectives are processing the vehicle, found late Thursday in Madeira Beach. They're searching for clues to help them find 4-year-old Cole Hakken and his 2-year-old brother Chase. Authorities say they were taken by their father, 35-year-old Joshua Michael Hakken, who tied up their grandmother.

Authorities in several states are searching for the boys, as tips have poured in. Authorities say Hakken and the children's mother, 34-year-old Sharyn Patricia Hakken, are prime suspects.

Joshua Hakken lost custody of his children last year after a drug possession arrest in Louisiana.