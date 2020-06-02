Truck driver who sped toward George Floyd protesters on Minneapolis bridge released without charges

Minnesota truck driver Bogdan Vechirko has been released from police custody without charges after driving his empty fuel tanker through a crowd of protesters on the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Vechirko’s case is still under investigation, according to his attorney Mike Freeman.

“Investigators are in the process of gathering additional information and answers to aid in the charging decision,” the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

A law enforcement official who witnessed the incident told Fox News it appeared to be an accident.

State Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington reportedly said Monday that Vechirko did not drive around any barricades or internationally toward any people, according to the Star Tribune

But Minnesota State Police called Vechirko’s actions “disturbing” and some witnesses at the protest said his driving into the crowd appeared to be deliberate.

Vechirko drove into a crowd of 5,000, where demonstrators were said to be peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd, around 6 p.m.

Protesters surrounded his car and opened both the driver and passenger side doors.

Only Vechirko suffered minor injuries and no protesters appeared to be seriously injured.

Vechirko was arrested on suspicion of assault and a mugshot of his was released Sunday evening.

The County Attorney’s Office had until noon on Tuesday to charge Vechirko or release him.

Vechirko works as an independent contractor for Kenan Advantage Group (KAG), a trucking company.

“Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this past week,” KAG said in a statement Sunday. “We have been informed of an incident involving one of our independent contractors in Minneapolis, MN [Minnessota] during recent protests.”

“We will be cooperating fully with the investigating authorities in the days ahead. It would be inappropriate to comment at this time until we have additional facts, as the investigation is in its early stages,” a KAG representative added.

Details as to why Vechirko drove onto a closed highway have not yet been released.