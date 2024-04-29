Truck crashes through Massachusetts ice cream stand parking lot, narrowly missing family: WATCH

A Massachusetts ice cream stand owner is grateful her family’s business wasn’t open yet for the season after an out-of-control driver drove his truck through their parking lot, smashing signs and narrowly missing a woman and her baby in a parked car nearby.

Wild surveillance video shows the truck barreling through the area at a high rate of speed before briefly going airborne early Sunday evening.

The harrowing footage shows the speeding truck abruptly swerving off Route 126 north of Pulaski Boulevard in Bellingham at 7:26 p.m., and striking a sign stanchion, spraying rocks and debris.

The driver keeps going, plowing through a sign for Chevy’s Ice Cream as sparks fly before splitting between two parked vehicles and crashing through a fence and into another in a neighboring convenience store parking lot.

No one was hit or injured by the runaway vehicle or by the destruction of debris at the ice cream stand, which, had it been opened, would’ve been filled with customers.

The business was slated to open for the season on Sunday, but weather and other circumstances delayed the opening.

"Gratitude, because we were so close to opening — I was so happy we weren’t," said Chevy’s Shayna Murray, whose family owns and runs the popular stand. "All I could see in my head is the people who are typically walking around, enjoying ice cream and sitting listening to the music.

"I was so thankful for all the things all week that annoyed me, that prevented us from opening. I was like, 'thank God! Thank God!’ It could’ve been a massacre."

Murray said she was also grateful the truck missed the parked SUV on the right in the video, which had people inside, including a woman and her baby.

The pair were seen exiting the car after the near miss.

"I had just left after training new staff, and I noticed the car parked there. They pulled in thinking maybe we were open and just stayed to chat," Murray said. "When I went back and watched the surveillance video, I was like, ‘my God!’ They were here when it happened, and she had an infant on her lap."

According to Bellingham Police, 38-year-old Robert Marcoux is being criminally cited for operating under the influence, operating to endanger, marked lanes violation and speeding.

Police said additional charges may be filed.