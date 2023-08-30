Tropical Storm Idalia causes 'severe damage' and catastrophic flooding as it rips through coastal states

Tropical Storm Idalia has already caused severe damage and catastrophic flooding as it continues to go through several Southeastern states.

Idalia made landfall as a near Keaton Beach in Florida's Big Bend just before 8 a.m. local time as a powerful Category 3 storm with winds up to 125 mph.

FOX Weather reported that the storm caused a catastrophic storm surge in Cedar Key, Florida, which stopped reporting at 6.89 feet. The National Hurricane center's forecast for storm surge in the area was nearly 10 feet prior to landfall.

Video footage from Keaton Beach, Florida shows storm surge quickly rising up the porch of someone's home and sent waves over its railing.

Pictures from the area taken after the storm passed begin to show the damage caused by Idalia, with portions of entire homes seemingly being ripped to pieces.

The storm impacted portions of Southwestern Florida, as waves could be seen battering into the Sanibel Island Causeway.

On social media, the Sarasota Police Department shared several pictures of flooding along roads in its downtown area. Officials said several boats were damaged in the storm, and some even sank, according to FOX Weather.

Entire roads and buildings could be seen underwater in Crystal River, Florida, which is part of the Big Bend coast.

The damage isn't just limited to Florida, as portions of Georgia and South Carolina are also reporting damage from Idalia.

In Valdosta, Georgia, an entire tree was uprooted on Wednesday as the storm made its way through the area and brought over 5.5 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts in the area reached 67 mph, according to the NWS.

Idalia brought the area its wettest day since 1984, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

