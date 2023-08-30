Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes

Tropical Storm Idalia causes 'severe damage' and catastrophic flooding as it rips through coastal states

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane near Keaton Beach, Florida

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Florida county commissioner on Idalia damage: 'It's like a war zone' Video

Florida county commissioner on Idalia damage: 'It's like a war zone'

Taylor County Florida commissioner Pam Feagle discusses the destruction caused by Hurricane Idalia on ‘Your World.’

Tropical Storm Idalia has already caused severe damage and catastrophic flooding as it continues to go through several Southeastern states.

Idalia made landfall as a near Keaton Beach in Florida's Big Bend just before 8 a.m. local time as a powerful Category 3 storm with winds up to 125 mph.

FOX Weather reported that the storm caused a catastrophic storm surge in Cedar Key, Florida, which stopped reporting at 6.89 feet. The National Hurricane center's forecast for storm surge in the area was nearly 10 feet prior to landfall.

Video footage from Keaton Beach, Florida shows storm surge quickly rising up the porch of someone's home and sent waves over its railing.

HURRICANE IDALIA MAKES LANDFALL OVER FLORIDA'S BIG BEND AS A CATEGORY 3, HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER

Pictures from the area taken after the storm passed begin to show the damage caused by Idalia, with portions of entire homes seemingly being ripped to pieces.

Hurricane-Idalia-Florida

In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, a destroyed home is seen in Keaton Beach, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Hurricane-Idalia-Florida

In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, homes with damaged roofs are seen in Keaton Beach, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Hurricane-Idalia-Florida

In this photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, receding storm waters surround homes in Keaton Beach, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The storm impacted portions of Southwestern Florida, as waves could be seen battering into the Sanibel Island Causeway.

Strong waves seen battering Sanibel Island Causeway as Hurricane Idalia moves north. Video

On social media, the Sarasota Police Department shared several pictures of flooding along roads in its downtown area. Officials said several boats were damaged in the storm, and some even sank, according to FOX Weather.

HURRICANE IDALIA MAKES HISTORIC LANDFALL IN FLORIDA

Sarasota

Sarasota Police Department shares picture of flooded streets. (Sarasota Police Department)

Florida damage

On social media, the Sarasota Police Department shared several pictures of flooding along roads in its downtown area. Officials said several boats were damaged in the storm, and some even sank, according to FOX Weather. (Sarasota Police Department)

Entire roads and buildings could be seen underwater in Crystal River, Florida, which is part of the Big Bend coast.

Hurricane-Idalia-Florida

Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia devastate local businesses and homes in Crystal River, Florida on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. (Jenna Alves)

Hurricane-Idalia-Florida

Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia devastate local businesses and homes in Crystal River, Florida on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. (Jenna Alves)

Hurricane-Idalia-Florida

Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia devastate local businesses and homes in Crystal River, Florida on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. (Mayor Joe Meek/Facebook )

Hurricane Idalia slams Florida coast ahead of landfall Video
Hurricane Idalia striking through homes Video

The damage isn't just limited to Florida, as portions of Georgia and South Carolina are also reporting damage from Idalia.

In Valdosta, Georgia, an entire tree was uprooted on Wednesday as the storm made its way through the area and brought over 5.5 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Florida damage

On social media, the Sarasota Police Department shared several pictures of flooding along roads in its downtown area. Officials said several boats were damaged in the storm, and some even sank, according to FOX Weather. (Sarasota Police Department)

Wind gusts in the area reached 67 mph, according to the NWS.

Idalia brought the area its wettest day since 1984, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.