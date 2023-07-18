Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Trio of New York teens shot in 'gun-free' Times Square

Times Square was designated a 'gun free zone' in October by New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three New York City teens were wounded after heated words turned into gunfire in iconic Times Square Monday night.

New York police said officers responded to a call about a male victim shot at West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue at approximately 11:47 p.m. Monday near Red Lobster.  

The heavily trafficked area was designated as a "gun-free zone" by the city in October. Nevertheless, responding officers found a 15-year-old mailed with a gunshot wound to the leg and an 18-year-old male who was also shot in the leg at the scene, the New York Police Department said.

Emergency Medical Services were sent to the crime scene and transported the two victims to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, officials said. 

MANHATTAN US ATTORNEY INSISTS ON FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF RIKERS ISLAND FROM ERIC ADAMS ADMIN: ‘COLLECTIVE FAILURE’

A Red Lobster located at the corner of 41st street and 7th avenue in New York City

The NYPD said a shooting took place late Monday night along 7th Avenue between West 42nd and 41st Streets in Times Square in New York City. (Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images)

A third male victim, 17, was later discovered with a graze wound to his shoulder. According to the NYPD, he was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem by private means. 

All three victims were said to be in stable condition.

"A preliminary investigation determined that the three male victims were engaged in [a] dispute with an unknown individual in front of 5 Times Square," an NYPD spokesperson said. "The suspect discharged a firearm striking the victims. The suspect fled on foot." 

NEW YORK CITY SHOOTING LEAVES TWO VICTIMS WOUNDED, SUSPECT AT LARGE

Signs proclaim Times Square is a gun free zone

Signs announcing a "gun-free zone" are posted at every entry and exit point of the Times Square, where three teens were shot after an argument Monday night, according to police. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The NYPD said the suspect who shot the three teens was wearing dark clothing and a brown backpack, FOX 5 NY reported.

Officers recovered ballistic evidence at the scene, and a section of 41st Street was shut down as police continued to work the area.

No arrests have been made, and an NYPD investigation is ongoing. 

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS FORMALLY NAMES EDWARD CABAN AS NEW NYPD COMMISSIONER

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and City Councilman Shaun Abreu hold up bill making Times Square a gun free zone

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, and City Councilman Shaun Abreu hold up the bill signed into law during a ceremony declaring Times Square a "gun free zone" on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Manhattan, New York. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The shooting in the middle of Times Square comes after NYPD took credit for a decrease in shooting incidents overall in New York City. On July 6, NYPD reported a 16.8% decrease in shooting incidents for June 2023 compared to the same month last year (104 v. 125). The declining numbers extended a 24.7% decrease in shooting incidents citywide for the first half of calendar 2023 compared to the same period last year, with 196 fewer people being shot (482) this year compared to last year (636). 

The police department credited its gun violence reduction strategies and New York City Mayor Eric Adams' policies with the overall decrease in shootings. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams signed legislation in October that declared Times Square a "gun-free zone" following the adoption of a statewide law that bans guns from "sensitive places," including schools, playgrounds and Times Square. The U.S. Supreme Court permitted New York's law to take be enforced in January as a challenge brought by gun rights activists works its way through lower courts. 

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.