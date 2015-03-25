Trial starts in Boston for alleged mobster found living under an alias in small Idaho town

A federal trial is scheduled to start for a reputed New England mobster who was captured in Idaho after evading authorities for more than a decade.

Enrico Ponzo disappeared in 1994 after allegedly attempting to kill a Massachusetts mob boss. He was captured in 2011 while living under an alias in the small town of Marsing, Idaho.

The 45-year-old Ponzo's trial is scheduled to start Monday in federal court in Boston. He is charged in a racketeering indictment that alleges he distributed drugs, laundered money and tried to kill rivals.

Ponzo went on the lam after allegedly attempting to kill Francis P. "Cadillac Frank" Salemme.

Ponzo's lawyer tells The Boston Globe (http://b.globe.com/1cmKxCh ) his client "exerts his innocence" and looks forward to his day in court.

