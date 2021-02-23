Train collides in Texas with 18-wheeler

A train collided with an 18-wheeler outside Cameron, Texas, on Tuesday morning, police confirmed to Fox News.

The train, which was carrying oil tankers, exploded as a result of the crash, and authorities have labeled the crash a hazmat situation, according to the Cameron Police Department.

Police first received communication about the crash around 6:45 a.m. CT and sent out mutual aid to first responders at the scene.

Both the train conductor and truck driver survived the crash without major injuries, local news outlet KXXV reported.

Milam County Sheriff Chris White will be sharing more information about the collision later this morning.

Police are evacuating nearby houses and telling people in the area to avoid Highway 90.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.