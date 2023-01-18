Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Tractor trailer falls off New York overpass, killing driver

Another driver on New York's I-287 was taken to the hospital for treatment

Associated Press
A tractor trailer fell off an overpass in New York on Wednesday and landed on the highway below, police said.

The tractor trailer's driver was killed in the crash that happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the town of Harrison, about 30 miles northeast of New York City, police said.

A tractor went over the railing of an overpass in New York landing on the highway below. The driver of the tractor was killed in the incident

The tractor trailer was on the exit ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when the driver lost control and flipped over a guardrail onto I-287's westbound lanes, state police said in a news release. The driver of a vehicle that was on I-287 when the tractor landed there was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.