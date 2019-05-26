Tornado in El Reno, Oklahoma, results in fatalities: report

Severe damage, including fatalities, was feared after a fierce tornado struck in El Reno, Okla., on Saturday night, according to reports.

A hotel in the community was “leveled” according to a reporter at the scene representing Oklahoma City’s KWTV-TV.

A local official said an unknown number of fatalities occurred at the site, and that “victims are being pulled from the rubble,” the station.

Multiple people remained unaccounted for, Oklahoma City's KFOR-TV reported.

El Reno is a city of about 16,700 residents, about 29 miles west of Oklahoma City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.