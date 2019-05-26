Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oklahoma
Published

Tornado in El Reno, Oklahoma, results in fatalities: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Severe damage, including fatalities, was feared after a fierce tornado struck in El Reno, Okla., on Saturday night, according to reports.

A hotel in the community was “leveled” according to a reporter at the scene representing Oklahoma City’s KWTV-TV.

A local official said an unknown number of fatalities occurred at the site, and that “victims are being pulled from the rubble,” the station.

Multiple people remained unaccounted for, Oklahoma City's KFOR-TV reported.

El Reno is a city of about 16,700 residents, about 29 miles west of Oklahoma City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.