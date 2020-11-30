Expand / Collapse search
Tornado hits Florida county, downing trees and power lines

Madison County was under a tornado warning until 4 a.m. EST.

By James Rogers | Fox News
A tornado hit a northern Florida county early on Monday, downing trees and power lines.

The tornado moved through northwestern Madison County to the west of Cherry Lake, WCTV reported. It then weakened as it headed toward the Florida-Georgia border, according to the report.

The tornado was spotted 11 miles from Madison around 3:15 a.m. EST, WTXL reported.

“We have had a Tornado touch down with damage throughout the County. There are several trees and powerlines down,” said Madison County Fire & Rescue, in a Facebook post. “Our Crews are out surveying, clearing, and checking on residents. We ask that you use extreme caution due to conditions and live powerlines. Many roadways are completely blocked.”

NOAA satellite image of Florida Nov. 30, 2020.

NOAA satellite image of Florida Nov. 30, 2020. (NOAA/STAR)

Madison County remained under a tornado warning until 4 a.m. EST.

A tornado warning was in place for Land O’Lakes and Odessa, Florida until 6:30 a.m. EST, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

