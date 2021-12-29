Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Blood trail leads Tennessee cops to arrest suspect who allegedly stuffed dead roommate’s body in suitcase

Cops were tipped off to the suspect by a blood trail leading from the suitcase to an apartment complex

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tennessee police arrested a man who allegedly killed his 63-year-old roommate, put his body in a suitcase and attempted to dispose of it in Memphis alley. 

Memphis police were called to a suspicious item in an alley behind a Regions Bank parking lot in the city on Dec. 12. They found a suitcase there, and discovered the remains of a man later identified as 63-year-old Bruce Jefferies, Action News 5 reported. Jefferies died by blunt force trauma. 

This file image was posted to the Memphis Police Facebook page on May 15, 2013. 

This file image was posted to the Memphis Police Facebook page on May 15, 2013.  (Memphis Police Department est.1827)

A witness told police he saw a man dragging a suitcase to an alley at about 10 a.m. that day, according to an affidavit. Surveillance video also corroborated the witness’ statement. The witness added that he saw the suspect attempt to throw the suitcase in a dumpster, but it was apparently too heavy. 

LAS VEGAS COPS DISCOVER SEVERED HEAD IN COOLER DURING ARREST OF SUSPECT ON TOTALLY DIFFERENT CHARGES

The suspect took off from the scene when he noticed he was being watched, according to the affidavit. Police found a blood trail from the suitcase leading back to an apartment complex. 

Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis (Shelby County)

Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis (Shelby County) (Shelby County)

Officials obtained a search warrant for an apartment where the blood trail stopped and found signs of a struggle inside, including broken glass, a broken mirror and blood in the bedroom, Fox 13 reported. Papers and other belongings of a man named Julian Summers were also found inside. 

SEVERED HEAD DISCOVERED IN SAN FRANCISCO REFRIGERATOR DURING MISSING PERSONS INVESTIGATION, REPORT SAYS

A smaller suitcase similar to the one containing Jefferies’ remains was also found in the apartment unit, while clothing with blood on it was found in a washing machine, police said. Authorities 

Summers, 30, was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Summers had been Jefferies’ roommate for the last two years, police said. 

He is expected in court next on Wednesday. 

Your Money